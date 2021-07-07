Popovich: “We will demand a lot from Kevin Love, he is here to return to his best level”

The concentration of the United States basketball team in the face of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 has started with Kevin love as a great protagonist, due to the redemption that arises from the power forward as a result of this appointment. This is how you perceive it Gregg popovich, which made clear the enormous importance of Kevin in the gear of the team, in statements to ESPN. “We are going to work very hard and demand the maximum from the beginning. He is here because he wants to go back to being who he was,” said the coach. “I understand the criticism, I have a lot to prove, but I’m going to go out on the court to leave my soul. I want to turn my career around,” Love said.