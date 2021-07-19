Popovich satisfied by Holiday, Middleton and Booker’s great play in the Finals

The coach of the men’s basketball team United States, Gregg Popovich, before the fifth game of the NBA Finals was played on Saturday, which won the Milwaukee bucks

(119-123), said he was very happy about the great performance of the point guard Jrue Holiday, the eaves Khris middleton and the escort Devin Booker.

The three will be with the national team when the final concludes, which could be next Tuesday with the sixth game of the best-of-seven series that is now 3-2 in favor of Milwaukee, where you are going to play. Last night, the three, in the fifth game, combined to score 96 points.

Their first major litmus test will be when they face Spain in the last exhibition match, in which the United States, despite the absence of Holiday, Middleton and Booker, aims to demonstrate the progress they have made in their preparation, in addition to incorporating the forward Keldon Johnson and the pivot JaVale McGee, substitutes for Bradley Beal (Covid-19) and Kevin love (low form).

“I have seen the games”Popovich said a few days ago when asked if he was watching the NBA Finals. “I have to admit that I see three more guys than I see teams.. I just can’t help it. I keep watching them, I keep hoping they stay healthy. And then we all think about what would be the best way to include and mix them in the group. There is no magic formula for that. “

But both Popovich and USA Basketball knew they were pushing their luck by picking players who had a chance to go to the NBA Finals, but had no other choice given the deadline.

They ended up with three and could have been more; the Americans tried to get the veteran Suns point guard, Chris paul, promised to be part of the team that traveled to Tokyo, but finally decided not to play in the national team.

The plane, a charter flight, carrying the Olympic team, at least part of it, to Tokyo, leaves Las Vegas on Monday morning.

That will be the part, the prolonged absence of Holiday, Middleton and Booker with the team, which Popovich does not like, but has already admitted that he feels very “satisfied” to have made his selection for the great performance they are having in the Finals, a good omen of all the positive they can offer the national team .

Also, Popovich has very deep ties to the Bucks coach, Mike budenholzer, his trusted man of many years with the San Antonio Spurs and also with the Phoenix, Monty williams, which also had him among his assistants.

Despite all his experience and titles, Popovich has admitted that he is not sure how the integration of Holiday, Middleton and Booker when they get to the team, since there is no magic formula.