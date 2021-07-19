in NBA

Popovich praises the Spanish team

Gregg popovich He is one of the world’s greatest basketball connoisseurs and that is why any statement from him acquires great resonance. After beating Spain in the friendly in Las Vegas, 83-76, the American coach spoke clearly about the game of the national team. “It is very nice to see them play, it is incredible how they move the ball and how generous they are, they read the game very well,” he said before speaking of Pau Gasol. “He is still a great player and a natural competitor,” he said.

Class of 2003 calls for focus on Umag

Almost half of the drivers killed on the road were drugged or drunk