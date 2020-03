A few minutes after confirming the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo to 2021, the sports director of the US team, Jerry colangelo, as well as the coach, Gregg Popovich, reaffirmed their intention to continue with the project in which they are embarked and guide the American team to the Olympic event. In addition, they announced that all the friendly games raised in the summer stage and that were going to serve as preparation, will be postponed.

