It is one of the most legendary love stories in Mexico. This is the mythical and epic romance of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl, who gave their names to the volcanoes that not only form an essential part of the landscape of the Valley of Mexico, but were also silent witnesses and scene of one of the episodes of the founding process of the nation, the Conquest, 500 years ago. Text by Luis Felipe Brice

In 1519, after landing on the beaches of Veracruz bound for Tenochtitlan, Hernan Cortes and his men crossed between the Popocatépetl and the Iztaccíhuatl spotting, from what is now known as Paso de Cortés, the splendid valley of Anahuac.

The conqueror himself, in one of his relationship letters addressed to his boss in Spain, Emperor Carlos V, says that “Eight leagues from this city of Churultecal are two very high and very wonderful mountain ranges, because at the end of August they have so much snow that nothing else on top of them but the snow looks alike; and from one, which is the highest, it comes out many times, day and night, as big a bundle of smoke as a great house, and climbs over the mountains to the clouds, as straight as a turn, which according to It seems the force with which it comes out is so great that although up in the mountains the wind is always very strong, it cannot twist it… ”.

Cortés’ description corresponds to that of the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes, “hill that smokes” and “white woman”, respectively, in Nahuatl.

A story, different versions

According to the oral tradition from pre-Hispanic times, the legend of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl has different versions. According to the basic account, there was once in a kingdom in the Anahuac Valley a beautiful princess named Iztaccíhuatl, who was deeply in love with a handsome and brave warrior who had the name of Popocatépetl and corresponded with that love.

He left to fight in a war and she remained waiting for his return to marry. After some time, from the battlefront came the dire news that Popocatepetl had fallen in combat. Upon learning, Iztaccíhuatl fell into a sadness so deep that it caused his death.

The warrior returned victorious and, upon learning of his beloved’s death, went mad with grief. He carried the inert body of the princess in his arms, took him to a remote place and laid him on the ground, staying by his side to watch him.

So far the story could be that of a fact that occurred in reality. It becomes a myth when it is added that, by design of the gods, Iztaccíhuatl’s lying body was transformed into a dormant and dormant volcano, and Popocatépetl’s into a volcano that released fire and smoke as a sign that he was awake, watching over always the eternal dream of your beloved.

There is a version that Iztaccíhuatl’s father was Tezozomoc, king of the Tepanecs, whose main city was Azcapotzalco, at war with the Mexica. The ruler sent Popocatépetl with the mission to overthrow them and the promise that if he returned triumphant, he would grant him the hand of the princess.

Illustration: Kamui Gomasio.

Tezozomoc believed that the warrior would die trying, because he did not want him as a son-in-law. He made his daughter believe that his loved one had perished in combat and she died of sadness. When Popocatepetl returned victorious and learned of Iztaccíhuatl’s death, he was also left to die of affliction. To immortalize this love story, the gods also turned them into two beautiful snow-capped mountains.

Another variant of this legend is that, from the enemy front, Popocatépetl was deceived, making him believe that Iztaccíhuatl had died to force him to return and thus withdraw him from the war. In addition, there is a version that Tezozomoc wanted to offer Iztaccíhuatl, the most beautiful of his daughters, as a sacrifice, but when she resisted such a fate for wanting to consummate her love with Popocatepetl, the king sent him to war.

Taking advantage of his absence, he ordered a sorcerer to turn the princess into a mountain of snow. Returning from the battlefront, the great warrior summoned a spell to turn himself into a snowy mount beside her.

A variation with epic overtones is that, by preventing them from sacrificing her beloved, Popocatépetl fled with her to save her. On Tezozomoc’s orders they were hunted down and she was mortally wounded. The warrior continued his escape with the corpse in his arms to a place where he placed it on the ground to watch over it. As time passed, the mountain formations and snow covered their bodies.

According to another version, Popocatépetl ordered to build three pyramids for the deceased princess and one for him, which would become the two volcanoes by design of the gods. A variant in this regard is that the warrior raised a funeral monument to bury his beloved and kept veiling her until he himself perished.

In other versions a third one enters into discord that rivals Popocatépetl for the love of the beautiful Iztaccíhuatl. Xinantécatl is involved in one of these variations, which has become a volcano and is better known today as the Nevado de Toluca, also an essential site of the ancient Mexican landscape.

