PopGrip SOG, a Swiss army knife on your mobile | Technology

For all those who think that a mobile can be used for much more than talking or chatting, PopGrip SOG solves many problems at once.

Mobile phones are getting bigger and more difficult to manipulate, so more things can be attached to their surface. One of the most popular examples is PopGrips from the PopSockets company. Has sold more than 100 million units since it launched them in 2014.

A PopGrip It is a kind of suction cup (although it is fixed with adhesive) that sticks on the housing or the cover of the mobile. Its main function is facilitate grip. It can also be used as a support for place the mobile standing on the table, and watch videos or Netflix comfortably.

In collaboration with the manufacturer of utensils and knives SOG, today it has put on sale PopGrip SOG, which turns your mobile into a multipurpose Swiss army knife. You can see how it works in this video:

PopGrip SOG it is simply a conventional PopGrid that has a multipurpose tool which is magnetically held in the hole of the PopGrid itself, so it doesn’t take up space.

The PopGrip continues to fulfill its mobile grip and stand function, but the stainless steel and titanium tool can be easily removed to be used for different tasks.

As we see in the video with her it is possible open bottles, screw, pry, cut, and many other tasks that may arise at any time.

These protective sleeves prevent unwanted payments on contactless cards that use RFID or NFC. Thieves will not be able to make charges by bringing a reader to your purse or purse.

It is very useful, especially if you are outdoors, or you usually work fixing things or doing DIY.

This PopGrid model can be released from the case whenever you want, so we can use it only when we are working, or when we go hiking, or camping. It is compatible with all types of mobiles, regardless of whether it is iOS or Android, since it is an external gadget that is attached to the case.

The PopGrid SOG PopSockets went on sale today, and can now be purchased at the official Spanish store at a price of 25.99 euros.

If you are fond of PopGrips, this multipurpose variant may interest you.