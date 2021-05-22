Popeyes will give FREE chicken burgers every Friday through July 30



Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

If you are one of those who like to indulge themselves on weekends, then you might be interested in the new promotion that Popeyes is launching, where he will give you one of his most popular products totally free every Friday, starting from today.

Popeyes has partnered with home delivery service Grubhub to launch their exclusive Free Sandwich Fridays promotion, which will be available every Friday until July 30 of this year.

As part of the Free Sandwich Fridays promotion, customers who order Popeyes products exclusively through Grubhub will receive a free chicken sandwich combo with free delivery on orders of $ 20 or more every Friday through April 30. July 2021.

Offer is valid at participating Popeyes locations and can only be redeemed for the brand’s Classic Chicken Sandwich and / or Spicy Chicken Sandwich combo. In other words, you cannot order another burger as a gift. Also, you can only have one hamburger a day.

To take advantage of the promotion, simply select the promotional product in the Grubhub menu before paying and the discount will be applied automatically when you settle your account on the platform. You are not required to insert a promo code.

So now you know, if you want to eat chicken burgers every Friday for more than two months and without spending any money on them, don’t miss out on this Popeyes promotion.

The Popeyes hamburger chain was founded in 1972 and has been satisfying the cravings of millions of people across the United States for more than 40 years. The founder, Al Copeland, started with a small restaurant serving New Orleans-style fried chicken, which is the hallmark of the company.

In addition to its chicken, the restaurant also offers other dishes that feature New Orleans-style shrimp. At the moment, Popeyes is one of the largest chicken fast food restaurants in the world with more than 2,700 locations.

