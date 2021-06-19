Popeyes hamburger chain launches its first partner program, with exclusive promotions and discounts



More and more companies are joining in to implement or improve their reward systems, such as the cases of brands such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chuck E. Cheese and Taco Bell.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

The Popeyes burger chain has launched its first loyalty program, called Popeyes Rewards, with which you will have exclusive access to offers, prizes and the opportunity to earn and redeem points with your purchases.

By adding a loyalty program, Popeyes’ online sales are expected to help the chain gain ground against rival Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich category.

The Chick-fil-A loyalty program is wildly popular and ranks second, after El Pollo Loco, in a recent Statista survey of consumers to rank the best fast food rewards programs.

In 2018, Chick-fil-A had 13 million active users, and that number has been increasing ever since. Those millions of users who interact with the brand on their mobile phones are the reason why the brand has such a dominant market share in the chicken sandwich sales segment, accounting for 41% of purchases. In this area, Popeyes has a share of only 12%, as reported by Restaurant Dive.

On the other hand, Popeyes has strong sales growth potential, driven by a triple-digit increase in digital orders across the industry over the past year. In addition, the sales volumes of the chicken sandwich have also increased.

Such rewards programs help restaurants capture a specific customer base that tends to spend more money on their products.. They are also very popular with diners who are eager for more value and access to their favorite brands.

The new Popeyes rewards program will also allow the chain to better understand customer behaviors when placing orders. In this way, they will be able to offer you products more effectively.

Another benefit is the potential for loyalty programs to attract new customers.

