Popeye will have a new movie by the creator of Powerpuff Girls

Finally, after so much waiting and a cancellation a few years ago, we will be able to enjoy the stories of the sailor Popeye, as a new movie on the way with the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

Animation director Genndy Tartakovsky He was working on a project for Sony Pictures that was finally canceled between 2012 and 2015.

But after cloudy days the sun rises again, for now Animation Magazine confessed that Genndy will collaborate with King Features to bring Popeye back and continue with the animated movie he had planned.

Until now no details known more than that, especially if they will continue with what they already had advanced or if they will start from scratch.

It should be mentioned that the time it was canceled it was because Tartakovsky had certain artistic differences with the animation studio.

I was in love with what we were doing, but I think the studio is undergoing changes and I don’t know if they want to make the Popeye that I want to do. ”

The project was announced in 2012 under the production of Sony animation before the launch of the animated film Hotel Transilvania and there was a trailer proof of concept which was also launched in 2014, which excited millions of people.

Popeye the Sailor is an iconic character from comic strips and short films cartoon which was created by Elzie Crisler Segar.

It first appeared in the comic strip Timble Theater of King Features Syndicate, in the edition of The New York Evening Journal of January 17, 1929.

Popeye is characterized as a freelance sailor with a peculiar way of speaking and laughing, large muscles of the forearms, with anchor tattoos on both, and a pipe of corn cane in his mouth.

In 1933, the study of Max and Dave Fleischer created short films based on the Thimble Theater characters for Paramount Pictures and the series was called Popeye the Sailor being one of the most popular cartoons during the 1930s.

