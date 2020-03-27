The Supreme Pontiff will preside over the extraordinary ceremony in front of a lonely Saint Peter’s Square

By: Web Writing

The Pope Francisco will give this Friday the blessing Urbi et Orbi from the Sagrato of the Plaza de San Pedro.

“We will listen to the word of God, we will raise our supplication, we will adore the Blessed Sacrament, with whom in the end I will give the blessing Urbi et Orbi, to which the possibility of receiving the plenary indulgence will be attached.

“We want to respond to the virus pandemic with the universality of prayer, compassion, and tenderness. Let us remain united. Let us make us feel our closeness to the most lonely and exhausted people,” said the pope.

It should be remembered that the blessing Urbi et Orbi it occurs a couple of times a year: January 1 and Easter Sunday; However, in the face of the world situation, the Supreme Pontiff decided to carry out an extraordinary ceremony.

It will be at 6:00 p.m., Rome time (11:00 a.m., Central Mexico time) before a totally empty plaza, when Francisco presides over the mass.

Here you can follow the transmission of the blessing live Urbi et Orbi: