Pope Francis expressed on Sunday (31) his concern about the impact of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in the Amazon, alerting to the situation of indigenous peoples.

“There are many contagions and deaths, even among indigenous peoples, who are particularly vulnerable,” said the Pontiff, at the end of the “Regina Caeli” prayer.

During an appeal made from the window of the pontifical apartment, in São Pedro Square, the leader of the Catholic Church remembered the Amazon Synod, which ended seven months ago, praying that the “Holy Spirit will give light and strength to the Church and to society” in a “hard tested by the pandemic” region.

Francis interceded that “the poorest and most defenseless people in this beloved region, but also by those from all over the world”, should not be “without medical assistance”.

“Let us not save on health because of the economy. People are more important than the economy. We, people, are the temple of the Holy Spirit, the economy is not,” he recalled.

The Pope also showed “gratitude and admiration” to all health professionals who, in this period of health crisis, “offer their lives”, in addition to all those “who are obliged to make delicate and urgent decisions in order to protect human life and the dignity of work “.

The Argentine stressed the importance of investing in health, work, eliminating inequalities and poverty. “Never as now do we need a look full of humanity”.

“We are witnessing a tragic hunger for hope. How many wounds, how many voids have not been filled, how much pain without consolation,” he said. Finally, Francis asked everyone to convey hope.

“We need to reverse the direction of the journey. We need to start walking towards God and our neighbor: not separated, not anesthetized in the face of the cry of the forgotten and injured planet. We need to unite to face the pandemics that are rampant, that of the virus, but also hunger, wars, contempt for life, indifference. Only walking together will we go far “, he concluded.

