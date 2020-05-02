During Mass, Francis appealed to the faithful not to sell their faith

Pope Francis made an appeal this Saturday (2) to government officials from around the world to demonstrate unity in the face of differences in trying to overcome the emergency caused by the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic.

“We pray today for government officials, who have a responsibility to care for their people in these times of crisis,” said the Pontiff during a Mass in the Casa Santa Marta chapel in the Vatican.

According to the Argentine, the prayer was aimed at heads of state, presidents, legislators, mayors and governors so that God “gives them strength because the work is not easy”.

“So that, when there are differences, they understand that in times of crisis they must be very united for the good of the people, because unity is superior to conflict,” he explained.

Francisco also asked the faithful not to “sell” their faith during the crisis, mainly because they are “moments of choice that put us in front of decisions that need to be made”.

“There can be many crises, in the family, at work, in the world.

Everyone in life had moments of crisis and this pandemic is also a time of social crisis “, he said.

During the homily, the Pope also quoted an Argentine saying to emphasize that “in the crisis it is a time of perseverance and fidelity to God.” You do not change your horse while looking at a river, “he concluded. Religious leaders – A proposal foresees that religious leaders from all over the world come together on May 14 to hold a day of prayer.

The initiative was created by the High Committee for the Human Brotherhood, composed of religious leaders who are inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the great Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayyeb, on February 4, 2019.

According to the project, the prayer group would be a way of “turning to God with one voice, preserving humanity and helping it to overcome the pandemic”.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look