Pope Francis prayed this Tuesday for the nurses, an example of “heroism” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the world.

“May the Lord bless you. In this time of the pandemic they have given an example of heroism and some have given their lives. Let us pray for the nurses and nurses,” the pope said during the morning mass in the chapel of his residence in the Vatican. .

“Today is nurses day. Yesterday I sent a message. Let us pray today for the nurses, men, women, boys and girls who have this profession, which is more than a profession, it is a vocation, a dedication,” he added. .

In the message, sent on the occasion of International Nursing Day, the pope urged world authorities to guarantee them “to carry out their vocation with dignity.”

Organized by the World Health Organization, which commemorates the bicentennial of the birth of Florence Nightingale, with whom modern nursing began, the day this year has been dedicated to the many nurses and health personnel who have lost the life in several countries after being infected with the coronavirus.

“We have rediscovered the importance of the role of nursing personnel, as well as that of midwifery,” recalls the pontiff,

For the Pope, nurses not only have scientific-technical knowledge, but their profession is “constantly illuminated by the human and humanizing relationship with the patient”, which is why he considers them “the saints from the next door “

Francisco recalled that they are at the side of patients and families, in the “crucial moments of their existence, birth and death, illness and recovery, to help them overcome the most traumatic situations,” he stressed.

In his message, the pope invites political leaders around the world to “invest in health, as the primary common good, strengthening structures and appointing more nursing personnel, to guarantee to all, an adequate and respectful care service for the dignity of each person. “

“Investing in them has been shown to boost outcomes in terms of overall health and care,” he said.

The Argentine pope also wanted to mention the role of the forgotten midwives, who assist pregnant women and help them give birth to their children.