However, Pontiff stated that violence in acts is wrong

During the general audience on Wednesday (3), Pope Francis spoke about the death of the American George Floyd, 46, and about the protests against racism in the United States since May 25.

“Dear brothers and sisters of the United States, I follow with great concern the painful social disorders that are occurring in your nation these days after the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd. Dear friends, we cannot tolerate or close our eyes about any kind of racism or of exclusion and pretending to defend the sanctity of every human life, “he said during the ceremony, which is currently being streamed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

The Pontiff, however, affirmed that “at the same time, we need to recognize that the violence of the last nights is self-destructive and sabotaging” and prayed for all the victims of racial crimes in the country. “Nothing is gained by violence and much is lost. Today, I join Saint Paul’s Church and Minneapolis, and all of the United States, to pray for the rest of the soul of George Floyd and all those who lost their lives. because of the sin of racism, “Francisco stressed, ending the appeal by praying” for the comfort of families and friends with broken hearts “and” for national reconciliation and the peace we desire “. “May Our Lady of Guadalupe, mother of America, intercede for all those who work for peace and justice in your land and in the world. God bless you and your families,” he concluded.

Floyd’s death by white police officer Derek Chauvin during an approach on the 25th of last month caused a series of demonstrations across the country and rekindled the debate about racism in American society. In addition to the agent, who was arrested after days of protests, three others who followed the action were dismissed – but are at liberty.

Floyd died after Chauvin stayed for almost 10 minutes with his knee on his neck, despite warnings that he was unable to breathe – both from the victim and from people who were filming the action.

