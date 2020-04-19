VATICAN CITY AND ROME – During Mass this Sunday, the 19th, Pope Francis stressed that the pandemic of the new coronavirus is the time to “eliminate inequalities”. “The risk is being hit by an even worse virus, that of selfishness and that of indifference,” he declared.

The celebration was held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, dedicated to Divine Mercy. Mercy Day is celebrated one week after Easter. The Roman sanctuary was empty during the mass, which had closed access to the public to avoid crowds.

“Now, when we think of a slow and arduous recovery from the pandemic, this danger is suggested: forget what was left behind. The risk is that a virus will hit us even worse, that of indifferent selfishness. “

The pope warned that some people have overcome the difficulties of the covid-19 it does not mean that others are not experiencing adversity. “We started from that idea and continued until we segregated people, discarded the poor and sacrificed those left behind on the altar of progress. But this pandemic reminds us that there are no differences, no boundaries between those who suffer.”

“We are all fragile, equal and valuable. May what is going on shake us up inside. It is time to eliminate inequalities, to repair the injustice that undermines the health of all humanity, “he added.

He cited as an example the deeds of apostles and the first Christian communities. “The believers all lived together and had everything in common; they sold possessions and goods that were shared among all, according to the needs of each one,” he said. “It is not ideology, it is Christianity.”

“Currently, it seems the other way around, a small part of humanity has advanced, while the majority has fallen behind,” he said. “Let us not think only of our interests, of private interests. Let us take this ordeal as an opportunity to prepare everyone’s tomorrow. Because without an overall vision, no one will have a future.”/ EFE

