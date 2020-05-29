Pope Francis will say the rosary with doctors, nurses, pharmacists, health service volunteers and survivors of the new coronavirus this Saturday (30), the Holy See said.

The beginning of the third will occur at 5:30 pm (12:30 pm Brasília time) and will be streamed worldwide. The duration should be one hour.

In the solemn moment, which will be held in the Vatican Gardens, there will also be family members of people who died in Covid-19, women who gave birth in Italy during the pandemic and religious men and women.

The Catholic Church also chose journalists to pray, as the press also acted on the front lines of the biggest health crisis in the last 100 years, and members of the Italian Civil Defense.

The prayer of the third will be connected with Catholic sanctuaries in different places around the world, such as the one dedicated to Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, in France, in the one of Nossa Senhora de Fátima, in Portugal, of Nossa Senhora de Lujan, in Argentina, in Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe, Mexico, the Padre Pio Shrine, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, Our Lady of Cz? Stochowa, Poland, and the Pontifical Shrine of Pompeii, Italy.

According to the Catholic portal “Vatican News”, the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in São Paulo, also adhered to the request and will participate in the special prayer.

The initiative was created and promoted by the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization and is among the events desired by Pope Francis to ask God for an end to the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic.

