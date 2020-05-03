Pope Francis paid tribute to all the doctors and priests who lost their lives due to the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) on Sunday (3) while trying to help patients infected with Covid-19. During the celebration of the “Good Shepherd”, at Mass in Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican, the Pontiff recalled that in Italy alone, more than 100 priests died. “I think of many pastors in the world, who give their lives for the faithful,” he said.

When saying that the practice of medicine is also a way of taking care of the population and being “a pastor”, Francisco asked the faithful to be “aware that in Italy alone 154 doctors died in the act of service”.

“May the example of these pastors and medical pastors help us to care for the holy faithful people of God”, appealed the Argentine. In his homily, Jorge Bergoglio also explained that “in the history of the Church there were many false pastors who took advantage, exploited the flock”. “They were not interested in the herd. They were only interested in making a career, politics, money,” he warned.

Finally, the leader of the Catholic Church said a prayer for patients infected with the new coronavirus, who assist and encourage the international collaboration that is taking place to find vaccines and treatments. “It is important, in fact, to gather scientific skills, in a transparent and disinterested way”.

The Pope then called for “universal access to essential technologies that would allow all infected people, in all parts of the world, to receive the necessary health care”.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look