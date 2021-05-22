Pope Francis will receive the first electric popemobile, produced by Fisker

BERKELEY, Calif., May 21 (Reuters) – Los Angeles-based Fisker Inc said on Friday it plans to deliver the first fully electric popemobile to Pope Francis next year, a vehicle that will feature a sunroof and carpets produced with recycled plastic bottles recovered from the ocean.

Fisker will convert Ocean, its fully electric sport utility vehicle, for the use of the Holy Father, including a retractable glass dome and sustainable interior materials, such as carpets.

Co-founders Henrik Fisker, former designer of British luxury automaker Aston Martin, and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker met with the head of the Roman Catholic Apostolic Church in Vatican City, the company reported.

“I was inspired to read that Pope Francis is very considerate of the environment and is concerned about the impact of climate change for future generations,” Fisker said.

Production of the Ocean sport utility will begin in November next year, through manufacturer Magna International Inc in Europe.

The firm did not disclose the cost of the modified vehicle destined for the Supreme Pontiff, but the Fisker Ocean has a sales price that starts at $ 37,499 in the United States and 32,000 euros ($ 39,152) in Germany.

Last year Francisco received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan specially designed to ensure his mobility.

(1 dollar = 0.8173 euros)

