Pope Francis reflected in an interview published on Wednesday about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, their concerns regarding the end of the emergency, the measures taken by governments, the pain for the victims and the experience of quarantine in the Vatican.

“I am living this moment with a lot of uncertainty. It is a moment of great inventiveness, creativity ”, the pontiff said in an interview with the British writer and journalist Austen Ivereigh, translated in Spanish by the ABC newspaper.

The pope spoke about the measures taken by governments to alleviate the crisis. “It is true, some governments have taken exemplary measures with well-defined priorities to defend the population. But we are realizing that all our thinking, whether we like it or not, is structured around the economy. In the world of finance it seems that it is normal to sacrifice ”, said.

For the pontiff, the coronavirus crisis again revealed a “Discard culture policy” in which “the old man is given medicines up to a certain point” and “the homeless are still homeless”. As an example, he cited the viral photograph that showed the homeless quarantined in a Las Vegas parking space. “And the hotels were empty. But a homeless person cannot go to a hotel. The discard theory is already working there “, denounced.

On the other hand, he assured that the crisis is “A danger but also an opportunity“In which he glimpses the “Initial signs of conversion to a less liquid, more humane economy.”

“And it is the opportunity to get out of danger. Today I think we have to slow down a certain rhythm of consumption and production and learn to understand and contemplate nature ”said the pope.

Francisco also said that the pandemic is a “Warning against hypocrisy”. “This crisis affects us all: the rich and the poor,” he said. “I am concerned about the hypocrisy of certain political figures who talk about joining the crisis, who talk about hunger in the world, and while they talk about it they make weapons. It is time to turn from that functional hypocrisy. This is a time of consistency. Either we are consistent or we lost everything ”.

Regarding life during quarantine, the Pope recognized that “It is not easy to be locked up at home” and urged the faithful to “Reserve for better times, because in those times remembering what has happened will help us.”

Take care of yourselves for a future to come. And when that future comes, remembering what has happened will do you good. Take care of now, but for tomorrow. “All this, he added, must be done” with creativity “and without” escaping alienations, which at this time do not work. “

He also gave details of the quarantine at the Vatican, where he said that the Curia “He tries to get the job done, to live normally, organizing himself in shifts so that not all people are together at the same time” and that “everyone works in his office or from his room with digital media.” “Everyone is working; here there are no idlers ”, he assured.

For his part, he said that during the quarantine “pray more and think about the people” and think about their responsibilities now and now “for the after” of the pandemic. “It is going to be a tragic after, a painful after, so it is worth thinking now. A commission that works on this and meets with me has been organized through the Dicastery of Integral Human Development, ”he said.

Converting “fear into trust” and “anguish into hope”

Also, during the general audience this Wednesday, the Pope has urged Catholics to convert “fear into trust” and “anguish into hope” before the arrival of Easter whose liturgical celebrations, which will continue this Holy Thursday without the traditional ritual of foot washing, will be shielded in closed places and without the presence of the faithful to prevent the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must ask Jesus in faith to convert our fear into trust, our anguish into hope and make us experience the closeness of his infinite love”, stressed the pontiff.

The Pope has recognized that it will be a somewhat unusual Easter because the faithful cannot “go to church” since the confinement provisions impose a severe “quarantine” but has asked Christians to hold onto “the crucifix and the Gospel”, because they are the elements that constitute “a great domestic liturgy”.

Francis, who has chaired the general audience from his private library in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, highlighted through the crucifix you learn “the traces of the face of God”, because the cross is their “chair”. And he has specified: “It will do us good to be silent in front of the crucifix and see who our Lord is, who does not treat us as strangers, but makes his evil and our sins his own.” And for this reason he has reiterated: “To free ourselves from prejudice about God, let’s look at the crucifix and open the Gospel.”

The Pope has stressed that because of the health emergency, part of society may think “That God is absent, that he is not interested in us and in our suffering” However, he has dismantled with his catechesis those who may prefer a God “Strong and powerful” instead of a weak one who dies on the cross.

For this reason, it has influenced that “in the face of these questions” that reflect the situation of anguish that a good part of humanity lives due to Covid-19 and that “afflict the heart”, we must remember the narration of the Passion of Jesus. And added: “The narration of the Passion of Jesus helps us, which accompanies us on these holy days.”

Thus, he has referred: “The power of this world passes, while love remains. Only love guards the life we ​​have, because it embraces our weaknesses and transforms them. Easter tells us that God can change everything for good. That with him we can trust that everything will be fine. It is not an illusion, the Resurrection is a reality ”.