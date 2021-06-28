Pope Francis received Blinken at the Vatican

Pope Francis received this Monday at the Vatican the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, with whom he spoke for 40 minutes and recalled his trip to that country in 2015

“The hearing took place in a cordial atmosphere. It lasted about 40 minutes and it was an opportunity for the pope to remember the trip he made in 2015 and to express his love and attention to the people of the United States of America, ”the pope’s spokesman, Matteo Bruni, assured the press.

This is the first meeting of the pontiff with a high representative of the presidential team of Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in the history of that country, which should usher in a new era in relations between the United States and the Vatican after the four years of tensions with President Donald Trump.

Before meeting Pope Blinken, he visited the Sistine Chapel accompanied by a guide and toured part of the Apostolic Palace.

At the end of the audience with the pope, the head of US diplomacy met with number two of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, in charge of relations with other states.

Despite President Biden being the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), the deeply divided American Catholic Church has begun an offensive to deprive political leaders who support abortion of communion, including them the same Biden.

On June 18, the United States Episcopal Conference voted by a large majority on a proposal in that direction, led by the most conservative sectors, a measure that could mean a severe personal blow for Biden, who is a fervent Catholic and attends mass regularly. .

The proposal also generated a debate within the church, for which Pope Francis had to intervene to warn in a letter to the bishops that the issue generates “discord instead of unity.”

The matter will be examined again at the next bishops’ conference scheduled for November.

The Latin American pontiff, who supports the fight against climate change and defends migrants and refugees, among the priorities of his pontificate, had strong differences with the Trump administration over the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

Francisco last year refused to meet with Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, shortly before the US presidential election.

Blinken kicked off a three-day visit to Italy and the Vatican on Sunday with a busy schedule, which began with lunch with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio at Rome’s Vila Madama.

Among the meetings on Monday is a meeting of the coalition that integrates with 83 countries on the fight against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) and will participate in a meeting on the current situation in Syria.

On Tuesday Blinken will attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Matera.

