Vatican.- Pope Francis presided over this Saturday, May 30, the recitation of the Rosary from the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, which is located in the Vatican Gardens, to ask the Virgin for the end of the coronavirus pandemic and pray for the sick, the deceased and their families, as well as by all professionals and volunteers who fight against the disease.

The initiative has been joined by 50 Marian shrines from all over the world that have connected with the Holy Father in the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes by telematic means.

Among those Marian sanctuaries are that of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of Lourdes, Our Lady of Concepción de Aparecida or the Holy House of Loreto. Among the televisions that have broadcast the event live is EWTN.

The grotto of the Vatican Gardens is a replica of that of the Sanctuary of Lourdes inaugurated in 1905 during the Pontificate of Pius X.

The Pontiff arrived at the grotto at 05:30 p.m. (Rome local time) and, while the opening song was playing, he crossed the grille of the grotto and offered a bouquet of flowers to the Virgin. Then he went to his post and said the first part of the Marian prayer written by himself before beginning the recitation of the Rosary.

“Oh Mary, you always shine on our way as a sign of salvation and hope. To you we entrust ourselves, Health of the sick, who at the foot of the cross were associated with the pain of Jesus, keeping your faith firm… ”, begins this prayer composed in a special way by Francis for the month of May. In it, she asks Mary for help to help humanity overcome the serious health, economic and social crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The recitation of the Rosary began with the exposition of the intention: “We put ourselves under the maternal mantle of the Virgin Mary to entrust to the Lord, through her intercession, the entire humanity severely tested during this period of pandemic.”

Then the recitation of the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary began: “the resurrection of the Lord”, “the ascension of the Lord to heaven”, “the coming of the Holy Spirit”, “the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven”, “the coronation of Mary as Queen of heaven and earth ”.

Each mystery was offered by doctors, nurses, and all health personnel; by the military, security forces, firefighters, and volunteers; for the priests and consecrated persons who have brought the sacraments and Christian consolation to the sick; for the dying and the dead and their families; and for those who are in need of faith and hope, especially for the unemployed, those who are alone and for newborn children.

The prayer of the Rosary will be led by 14 different people: a pulmonologist from the San Felipe Neri Hospital in Rome, a nurse, a Civil Protection volunteer along with his wife and daughter, a survivor of the coronavirus, the chaplain of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani , the Superior General of the Daughters of San Camilo (also a survivor of the virus), a pharmacist, the daughter of a victim of the virus, a Vatican journalist, a couple who had a son during the pandemic and their eldest daughter.

After the recitation of all the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, Pope Francis said the second part of the Marian prayer that he composed for the month of May before imparting the final blessing and concluding with the song of Ave Maria de Fátima.

Before saying goodbye, Pope Francis addressed the shrines of Latin America in Spanish: “They tell me that there are many shrines in Latin America and I would like to say hello in Spanish: To all of you, the shrines of Latin America, I see Guadalupe, and so many others who are communicated in prayer. In my mother tongue I greet you and thank you for being close to all of us. May our Mother of Guadalupe be with us. ”

Text: Aciprensa