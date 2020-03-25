The Pope prays via Youtube and asks for mercy for humanity | Instagram

Pope Francis made a I pray through the platform of Youtube so that everyone has a chance to join and implores by mercy of all mankind in this health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The duration of the video was 45 minutes and it was published earlier today. The Pope was with other priests, who joined in prayer to ask for everyone at this time.

Right now we want to beg for mercy for humanity, severely put to the test by the coronavirus pandemic, “he said before beginning the Our Father.

The objective from this video is for everyone to come together to ask for next to her mercy for each of the people who are suffering right now.

During transmission joined more of 100 thousand people around the world to fight this pandemic.

And we do it together, Christians of every Church and community, of every age, language and nation. We pray for the sick and their families, for the health workers who help them, for the authorities, for the security forces and volunteers, for the ministers of our communities, “added Jorge Bergoglio.

At the beginning they were only 65 thousand people following the prayer that the Pope made through the official channel of the Vatican and people from all over the world were connected in their different channels of the Holy See in the languages Spanish, Italian, French and English.

At the end of the transmission, the Pope asked those present that for the Friday at 6:00 p.m. from Rome follow him via streaming on the channel for perform a prayer that it will offer in Plaza San Pedro that is obviously empty.

A few weeks ago Pope Francis made the decision to close Catholic churches in Rome due to the coronavirus pandemic and it canceled the masses.

Currently here at Mexico the same has been requested, canceling most of the masses and the decision has been made to transmit them by TV every Sunday so that those who are Catholic can continue taking it without having to leave their homes.

