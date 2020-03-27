Pope Francis launches unprecedented blessing for the world against the coronavirus | Instagram

In an event never before seen in the history of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis is currently giving a blessing to the world, forgiving his sins to continue his hard battle against the coronavirus that day by day is taking the lives of thousands of people. .

In the middle of a cloudy day and in the rain, the leader of the Catholic Church arrived at an empty one St. Peter’s Square to launch a blessing to the world.

Francis will give the plenary indulgence, forgive the sins of the world and give a word of faith in these moments when we are “scared and lost”.

It may interest you: At Live Mass, Pope Francis launches prayer for the coronavirus

We realized that we are all in the same boat, all weak and needy, we are all in this boat, Francisco said in the liturgy.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

EN: Today the Lord calls all of us sinners to dialogue with Him: “Don’t be afraid.” “Though your sins be like scarlet, they may become white as snow” (Is 1:18). #homilysantamarta PT: Hoje or Senhor chama all sinners to dialogue with Ele: “No tenham medo”. “If your sins are forem scarlets, it will become branches like a snow” (Is 1,18). #homiliasantamarta EN: Today the Lord calls all of us sinners to dialogue with Him: “Do not be afraid.” “Although your sins are as red as scarlet, they will bleach like snow” (Is 1,18). # homilíasantamarta IT: Oggi il Signore chiama tutti noi peccatori to dialogue with Lui: “Non abbiate paura”. “Anche se i vostri peccati fossero eats scarlatto, diventeranno bianchi come neve” (Is 1,18). #omeliasantamarta FR: Aujourd’hui le Seigneur nous appelle tous à dialoguer avec Lui: «N’ayez pas peur». “If you love you, you must be, you become a blanc que neige” (Is. 1.18) # homéliesaintemarthe PL: Dziś Pan wzywa nas grzeszników do dialogu z Nim: “Nie bójcie się”. “Choćby wasze grzechy były jak szkarłat, jak śnieg wybieleją” (Iz 1, 18). # homiliaświętamarta FROM: Heute lädt der Herr uns Sünder ein, mit ihm zu reden: Habt keine Angst. “Wären eure Sünden auch rot wie Scharlach, sie sollen weiß werden wie Schnee” (Jes 1,18). #homiliesantamarta

A post shared by Pope Francis (@franciscus) on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. PDT

The pope stressed that “we cannot all continue on our own, but all together“and compared the current difficult moments in the hopelessness of Jesus’ disciples.

Read also: Pope Francis prays via YouTube and asks for mercy for humanity

EN: We begin the #Lenten Season by receiving #ashes. We are dust in the universe. Yet we are dust loved by God. #Ashes remind us of the direction of our existence: a passage from dust to life. We are dust, earth, clay, but if we allow ourselves to be shaped by the hands of God, we become something wonderous. EN: We begin #Lent by receiving the #ashes. We are dust in the universe. But we are the dust loved by God. The ashes remind us of the path of our existence: from the dust of the earth to life. We are dust, earth, clay, but if we let ourselves be molded by the hands of God, we become a wonder. PT: We started #Quaresma ao or received #cinzas. We are from the universe. But we are or loved by Deus. A cinza remind us or journey of our existence: do po à vida. We are po, terra, mud; more, we will be deixarmos to shape pelas mãos de Deus, we become a wonder IT: We started the #Quaresima ricevendo le #ceneri. Siamo polvere nell’universe. We are the dusty amata da Dio. The #ceneri ci ricordano il percorso della nostra esistenza: dalla polvere alla vita. Siamo polvere, terra, argilla, ma se ci lasciamo plasmare dalle mani di Dio diventiamo una meraviglia. FR: Nous commençons le # Carême en recevant les #cendres. Nous sommes poussière dans l’univers. Mais nous sommes la poussière aimée de Dieu. The #cendre nous rappelle ainsi le parcours de notre existence: de la poussière à la vie. Nous sommes poussière, terre, argile, mais si nous nous laissons modeler par les mains de Dieu nous devenons une merveille. #Lent #quaresma #cuaresma #quaresima # carême #AshWednesday # MercoledìdelleCeneri # Wednesday deceniza #quartafeiradecinzas

A post shared by Pope Francis (@franciscus) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM PST

The “Urbi et Orbi” blessing (to the city and the world) is addressed to all the faithful and is being broadcast on television, internet and radio.

I will preside over a moment of prayer in the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica. With the empty square. From now on, I invite everyone to participate spiritually through the media. We will listen to the Word of God, we will raise our supplication, we will adore the Blessed Sacrament, with whom at the end I will give the Urbi et Orbi blessing and to which will be added the possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence, the same Pope announced several days ago.

.