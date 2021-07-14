Pope Francis is discharged and returns to the Vatican

VATICAN CITY.

The Pope Francisco back to Vatican this Wednesday, 11 days after the surgery to which he submitted for remove part of his colon, beginning a period of break Y rehabilitation almost total that is expected to last at least two weeks.

The pontiff 84 years old left the Gemelli hospital from Rome unannounced through a side door and traveled through town in a simple car blue with a small security entourage from the Vatican and Italy.

Photographers saw the Pope leave the hospital in the car with the windows darkened after staff placed a wheelchair in the trunk of a secondary vehicle.

The Vatican did not officially announce that he had been discharged until he was back.

When the Pope was admitted to the hospital on July 4, located on the northern outskirts of Rome, the Vatican later announced it.

From the hospital, Francis first stopped to pray in the Basilica of Santa María la Mayor.

Francisco returns to do this at the end of each trip abroad to thank Our Lady.

Once at the Perugino Gate of the Vatican, the closest to his residence in the Santa Marta guest house, the Pope got out of his car and thanked his Italian police escort while he was still in Italian territory.

Then he returned to the front seat of the car and entered the Vatican, a small sovereign city-state surrounded by Rome. He appeared to be in good health.

