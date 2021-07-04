Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome for scheduled intestinal surgery

VATICAN CITY.

The Pope Francisco was taken this Sunday to a hospital from Rome for one scheduled surgery in the large intestine, reported the Vatican.

In a short statement, the Holy See did not specify when the surgery in order to stenosis, or constriction, but added that an announcement would be made when it was concluded.

Just three hours earlier, Francis cheerfully greeted those gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Sunday tradition, and announced that he would go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

The Vatican detailed that the Pope was diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” a reference to a narrowing in the large intestine.

A week earlier, 84-year-old Francisco took advantage of the same traditional Sunday apparition to ask those gathered for a special prayer for himself, which – in retrospect – may have been an indication of the surgery scheduled at Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

I ask you to pray for the Pope, pray in a special way, ”Francis told the faithful in the square in his appearance on June 27.

The Pope needs your prayers, ”he said.

I know they will, ”he added.

Francisco is in good general health, but part of one lung was removed when he was young.

He also suffers from sciatica, and occasionally has painful episodes of the condition involving a nerve that affects the lower back and leg. That has forced him at times to skip scheduled appearances.

The Pope had a particularly demanding series of appointments last week, including holding a mass on Tuesday to mark the Catholic holiday honoring Saints Peter and Paul, and later in the week, to preside over a special prayer service for Lebanon.

On June 28, he had a long private audience at the Vatican with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Throughout all these engagements, Francisco seemed to be in a good mood.

Gemelli’s doctors have performed surgeries on papal patients before, including Pope John Paul II, who had a benign tumor removed from his colon in 1992.

jrr