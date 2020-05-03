Vatican.- Pope Francis revealed that in Italy at least 154 doctors and more than 100 pastors who have fought to contain the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic have lost their lives.

In the mass that was celebrated in the Chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, the pope indicated that the people who died did so to protect the people from the disease.

The preaching was broadcast live and corresponded to the Fourth Sunday of Easter, “Good Shepherd Sunday.”

“It makes me think of so many pastors in the world who give their lives for the faithful, even in this pandemic, many, more than 100 here in Italy have died,” he said.

“I also think of other pastors who care about the good of the people, the doctors. There is talk of doctors, of what they do, but it must be taken into account that, in Italy alone, 154 doctors have died in an act of service, “he added.

In his reflection on the readings and the Gospel of the day, he assured that in the history of the church there have been many false leaders who exploited the followers, seeking to make a career or join politics or enrich themselves.

He stressed that Jesus is not only the shepherd, “but the” door “through which one enters the flock. All those who came and did not enter through that door were thieves or bandits or wanted to take advantage of the flock: the false shepherds. “

“And in the history of the Church there have been many of these who exploited the flock. They were not interested in the flock, but only in a career or in politics or money. But the flock knew them, always knew them and was going to seek God in their ways, ”he said.

“But when there is a good shepherd, there is a flock that continues, that continues. The good shepherd listens to the flock, leads the flock, heals the flock. And the flock knows how to distinguish between the shepherds, not bad: the flock trusts the good shepherd, trusts Jesus, “he added.

The Pope stressed that “the style of Jesus must be the style of the pastor, there is no other.”

“One of the signs of the good shepherd is meekness, it is meekness. The good shepherd is meek. A shepherd who is not meek is not a good shepherd. It has something hidden, because meekness shows itself as it is, without defending itself, “he said.

“On the contrary, the shepherd is tender, he has that tenderness of closeness, he knows the sheep one by one by name and cares for each one as if he were the only one, to the point that when they get home after a tired work day, he realizes that he is missing one, he goes to work again to look for it and carries it with him, carries it on his shoulders. This is the good shepherd, this is Jesus, this is the one who accompanies us on the path of life, all of us, ”he sentenced.