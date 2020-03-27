The Pope Francisco granted this Friday afternoon a universal plenary indulgence towards all the faithful of the Catholic Church in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that hits the entire planet.

“A desolate emptiness that paralyzes everything in its path. It throbs in the air, looks say it“Said the Pope. “We find ourselves scared and lost. Like the Gospel disciples we were surprised by a storm. In this storm we are all“, indicated the Holy Father in his message in an absolutely deserted Plaza San Pedro.

“Now, as we sail in complicated seas, we ask you: Wake up, Lord“Francisco stated in his speech by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bishop of Rome walked about 50 meters in solitude while a light rain hit the Vatican square. Upon reaching the steps, he was helped by his private secretary, on whom the Argentine pastor held onto so that he could climb the atrium.

“In the middle of the isolation where we experience the lack of affection, we hear once again the announcement that saves us: He is risen and lives by our side!”, Expressed in his message Urbi et Orbi the Pope. “Let hope revive“