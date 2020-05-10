Mexico City.- Pope Francis pointed out that Jesus Christ is the “Way, the truth and the life” and that no one comes to the Father if it is not through him.

The pontiff revealed it before the Regina Coeli prayer on Sunday May 10. Reflecting on the passage of the Gospel in which Saint John (14: 1-12) describes the dialogue of Jesus with the disciples Thomas and Philip, a conversation in which Jesus Christ confirms that He “is the Way, the Truth and the Life ”, The Pontiff highlighted what is the way to get to heaven.

“But how do you get to heaven? What is the way? Here is Jesus’ decisive phrase today: “I am the way.” To go up to heaven, the way is Jesus: it is to have a living relationship with Him, to imitate him in love and to follow in his footsteps. And I, Christian, can ask myself: ‘what path do I follow?’ ”The Holy Father questioned.

“There are ways that do not lead to heaven: the ways of power, the ways of worldliness, the ways of self-affirmation” and added that “there is the way of Jesus, the way of humble love, of prayer, of meekness, of trust ”.

“It is not the way of my protagonism, it is the way of Jesus, protagonist of my life. It is going forward every day saying: ‘Jesus, what do you think of my choice? What would you do in this situation with these people? “It will do us good to ask Jesus, who is the way, the directions to Heaven.”

He explained that these words of Christ in the Gospel of Saint John is “the beginning of the so-called ‘farewell address’ of Jesus” and added that “these are the words that he spoke to the disciples at the end of the Last Supper, just before facing the passion”.

In addition, in the Holy Father he commented that there is no need to be afraid of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“In such a dramatic moment, Jesus began by saying, ‘Let not your heart be troubled.’ He also says it to us, in the dramas of life. But how can we prevent the heart from being troubled? Because the heart is troubled. “

In this line, the Pontiff highlighted “two remedies for disturbance.” The first is: “Have faith in me.” “It would seem a bit theoretical, abstract advice. Instead, Jesus wants to tell us something specific. He knows that, in life, the worst anxiety, the disturbance, arises from the feeling of not achieving it, of feeling alone and without reference points to what is happening ”.

“This anguish, in which difficulties accumulate, cannot be overcome alone. We need the help of Jesus. That is why Jesus asks to have faith in Him, that is, not to lean on ourselves, but on Him

“Because the release of the disturbance passes through the confidence. And Jesus is risen and alive to always be by our side. Then we can say to him: ‘Jesus, I believe that you have risen and that you are by my side. I think you hear me. I bring you what troubles me, my concerns: I have faith in you and I give myself to you, ’” the Pope encouraged.

The second remedy for the disturbance that the Holy Father indicated were the words of Jesus “in my Father’s house there are many dwellings … I am going to prepare a place for you” and said “it is what Jesus did for us: he reserved a place for us in heaven “since” He took our humanity on himself to take her beyond death, to a new place, to Heaven, so that where he is, we also be. “