Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the Supreme Pontiff addressed a message to a completely empty Saint Peter’s Square.

He Pope Francis effected in St. Peter’s Basilica, the celebration of Palm Sunday, with which Easter officially begins. Nevertheless, for the first time in history it was without the faithful.

The Bishop of Rome was only accompanied by Guido Marini, the person in charge of the liturgical celebrations, and a small group of auxiliaries.

He made a short procession through the central nave of the basilica, which was adorned with potted olive trees, while he carried a bunch of palm leaves.

In times of pandemic, He took the opportunity to remember the faithful of the Catholic religion it will not leave you alone in times of crisis.

“Today, in the drama of the pandemic, before so many certainties that crumble and with the feeling of abandonment that oppresses our hearts, Jesus says to each one:: courage, open your heart to my love. You will feel the comfort of God, who sustains you, ’” said the Pope. (Notimex)