Behind closed doors, the Supreme Pontiff will celebrate Mass on Maundy Thursday from Saint Peter’s Square

By: Web Writing

Before a St. Peter’s Square alone due to the contingency by the coronavirus, he Pope Francisco will celebrate the Mass of Holy Thursday.

It will be at 11:00 hours, Mexico time (18:00 Rome time) when the celebration begins, which will be broadcast live on the Vatican’s social networks.

Following the health crisis by the COVID-19, the agenda of the Supreme Pontiff had to be modified, for example, the foot washing that he carried out in a prison had to be canceled.

Likewise, the Chrism Mass, which Francis presides with priests from Rome, was postponed until when the contingency ended.

Remember that in the Holy Thursday the institution of the Eucharist is celebrated and with it the Lenten cycle ends; on this day the Last Supper and the foot washing are commemorated.

Globally, the Catholic Church had to suspend all mass events, to prevent the spread of the virus.