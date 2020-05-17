This Monday in Italy masses will be resumed with strict security measures to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak

The Pope Francisco It was echoed today that in many countries and from tomorrow in Italy the celebration of massesAnd, in response, he urged to respect the safety rules imposed “to safeguard the health of all.”

“In some countries liturgical celebrations with the faithful were resumed, in others the possibility is being evaluated and in Italy from tomorrow it will be possible to celebrate Holy Mass with the people,” Francisco recalled during the Regina Coeli prayer, which due to the pandemic takes place in the library of the Apostolic Palace and does not look out the window in front of Saint Peter’s Square.

He asked that “please respect the rules, the prescriptions they give us to safeguard the health of all.”

Francisco also reminded all the children that due to the pandemic They were not able to make communion this year and he invited them “to live this time of waiting as an opportunity to better prepare yourselves: praying, reading the catechism to deepen your knowledge of Jesus, growing in goodness and service.”

From tomorrow, and after the request of the country’s bishops, it will be possible to return to go to mass in Italy under strict security measures such as remote banks and limiting the maximum number of faithful who can enter and the obligation of gloves and masks.

Disinfection of sculptures in St. Peter’s Basilica. EFE photo

At the entrance you will also have to put a dispenser of hygiene gel and it will have to be disinfected after each ceremony and also all the objects used during it, such as microphones or music stands.

To distribute communion, the priest will have to disinfect his hands and wear gloves and a mask, taking care not to come into contact with the hands of the faithful.

An organist may be present, but a choir is not allowed, nor can librettos with psalms or songs be distributed.

Disinfection in St. Peter’s Basilica, Italy. EFE photo

The offers will not be collected during the celebration, but deposited by the faithful in special containers placed at the entrances or in another place deemed appropriate.

The water basins will remain empty and the peace sign will not be exchanged.

With information from EFE