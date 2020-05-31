Vatican City.- Pope Francis affirmed this Sunday that the worst of the crisis caused by this pandemic will be “the drama of wasting it” during his homily at the Pentecost mass held in St. Peter’s Basilica.

As during the rites of Holy Week, in the apse of the basilica, called “Cathedra de San Pedro”, before a few faithful distanced on the benches, Francisco celebrated the Pentecost mass, in which Catholics celebrate the coming Holy Spirit.

In his homily, the Argentine pontiff referred to the moment the world is experiencing and affirmed that the three enemies of this pandemic are “narcissism, victimism and pessimism.”

In this pandemic, how much narcissism hurts, worrying about your own needs, indifferent to those of others, not admitting your own weaknesses and mistakes, he said.

For Francisco “in the drama that we live, how serious is victimhood! To think that there is no one who understands us and feels what we live.”

He called pessimism “harmful”, “seeing everything black and repeating that nothing will ever be the same as before. When you think like this, what surely does not return is hope,” he said.

Francis then asked that we be freed “from the paralysis of selfishness and ignite in us the desire to serve, to do good.”

Because worse than this crisis, it is only the drama of wasting it, closing ourselves in, he added.

In his sermon, the pope referred to the Church and explained that “the temptation (of the men of the Church) is always to want to defend their own ideas, considering them valid for all, and to get along only with those who think the same as us. “

He considered that sometimes the world sees the Church divided into “right and left” between “conservatives and progressives”, but that “the Spirit sees children of God”.

“The worldly gaze sees structures that must be made more efficient; the spiritual gaze sees beggar brothers and sisters of mercy,” he added and urged that we return “to the day of Pentecost and discover the first work of the Church: the proclamation.”

