Vatican City.- The crises that we human beings live, although they represent ruptures, cuts, openings and danger, they are also an opportunity, Pope Francis told young people in the framework of the worldwide cyber meeting organized by the Scholas Occurrentes Foundation and in which young people from all over the world participated.

“Crisis originally means‘ rupture ’,‘ cut ’,‘ openness ’,‘ danger ’, but also‘ opportunity ’, he told youth on World Environment Day.

Even, explained the pontiff, if there were no crises, humanity would be a very sick humanity.

“Poor mankind without crisis! All perfect, all tidy, all starchy. Poor. It would be, let’s think about it, such a humanity would be a sick humanity, very sick. Thank God it doesn’t happen. It would be a sleeping humanity ”, he pointed out.

During his video message, he asked the young people not to avoid the crises alone, because it is dangerous and they can be disoriented.

“There, in the crisis, fear invades us, we close ourselves as individuals, or we begin to repeat what very few are good for, emptying ourselves of meaning, covering up our own calling, losing beauty. This is what happens when one goes through a crisis alone, without reservation. This beauty that, as Dostoevskij said, will save the world, ”he said.

Even, he maintained, Scholas was born 20 years ago from a crisis to listen to young people.

Therefore, he asked the youth of the foundation to continue, “Sowing and reaping, with the smile, with the risk, but all together and always hand in hand to overcome any crisis”.

The message was addressed to the participants in the videoconference and to the two First Ladies Alliances from nine countries, which was organized by Scholas, who in Mexico is chaired by Héctor Sulaimán.

Young people from all over the world with their parents and teachers also participated in the event.