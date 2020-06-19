Benedict was accompanied by his secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, a police officer, and a personal assistant.

ITALY.- The Pope emeritus Benedict traveled to his native Germany this Thursday to visit his older brother, reported the Vatican.

The spokesman for the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, said Benedict, 93, traveled to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was accompanied by his secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, a police officer, and a personal assistant.

It is the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013, when he became the first Pontiff to resign in six centuries.

The Vatican He said Benedict will remain in Regensburg « for as long as it takes. »

The German Episcopal Conference He welcomed Benedict XVI and explained that the religious will be with his brother, whose health has worsened.