Pope Emeritus Benedict Compares Gay Marriage to “Antichrist”

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, known for his traditionalist views, says his opponents want to silence his voice and compares same-sex marriage to “antichrist” in an authorized biography published on Monday (4) in Germany.

Joseph Ratzinger, 93, claims to be the victim of an “evil distortion of reality” in the book entitled “Benedict XVI – One Life” and which includes several interviews, according to excerpts published by the German press and the news agency DPA.

“The spectacle of reactions from German theology is so wrong and malicious that I prefer not to talk about it,” he says.

“I prefer not to analyze the real reasons why people want to silence my voice,” he adds.

In Germany, where the Catholic Church is run by clerics who are considered reformists, Ratzinger is often criticized for his views on Islam or social issues.

Benedict XVI, who was pope between 2005 and 2013, is accused of trying to sabotage the modernization efforts of the Church of his successor, Pope Francis.

In the book, he says, however, that he has good relations with the current pontiff. “Personal friendship with Pope Francis not only persisted, it grew”.

In February, Benedict was involved in a controversy at the Vatican when his private secretary was removed from the surroundings of Pope Francis.

The decision was made after the publication of a book signed by the pope emeritus and the ultraconservative Guinean cardinal Robert Sarah, in which they defended the celibacy of the priests, a very controversial topic in the Church.

Some considered the book an attempt to interfere with Pope Francis’ pontificate.

After 48 hours of controversy, Benedict XVI asked to remove his name from the cover of the book, the introduction and the conclusions.

In the biography published on Monday, Benedict reiterates his opposition to gay marriage, stating that he sees in it the work of “antichrist”, an evil force that seeks to replace Jesus Christ.

“A century ago, it would be considered absurd to talk about same-sex marriage. Today, those who oppose it are excommunicated from society.” He adds that “the same thing happens with abortion and the creation of human life in the laboratory”.

“Modern society is formulating a creed of antichrist that assumes the excommunication of society when someone is opposed,” he insisted.

According to Pope Emeritus, “the real threat to the Church is the worldwide dictatorship of ideologies that claim to be humanistic”.

