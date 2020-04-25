Pope Francis asked on Saturday (25) that governments help with “wisdom and generosity” people who “do not have what it takes to live” amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

At the Mass held at the Casa de Santa Marta, Francisco also asked the leaders of the countries to plan “social and economic solutions with a vision and spirit of solidarity” to help those most in need.

“Helping the leaders of nations to work with wisdom, concern and generosity, helping those who do not have what it takes to live, planning social and economic solutions with a vision and spirit of solidarity,” said the Pope.

The leader of the Catholic Church also requested that the “large sums used to increase and perfect armaments” be used for “adequate studies to prevent similar disasters in the future”.

In his statement, Francisco also recalled the people responsible for funeral services. The Pope said it was a “painful” office and said a prayer for them.

“O Virgin Mary, turn your merciful eyes on us in this coronavirus pandemic and comfort those who are lost and crying for their dead loved ones, sometimes buried in a way that hurts the soul. Support those who are anxious for sick people with whom they cannot they can stay close to avoid contagion “, said Francisco.

In prayer, the Pope also asked for protection for health professionals who are on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19. The Pontiff prayed that doctors and nurses would have “strength, kindness and health”.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are almost three million confirmed cases worldwide and almost 198,000 deaths.

