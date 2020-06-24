© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In a Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, Italian Alex Zanardi competes in the cycling section of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill, file)

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis praised Alex Zanardi as an example of strength in the face of adversity, as the Italian racing driver turned Paralympic medalist recovered from an accident.

Francisco wrote a letter encouraging Zanardi and his family, indicating that he had them in his prayers. It was published on Wednesday on the cover of the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

“Dear Alessandro, your story is an example of how to start again after an unexpected stop. Through sport, you have taught us to live life as the protagonist, imparting a lesson in humanity through disability. Thank you for giving strength to those who lost it. In this painful moment, I am close to you and I pray for you and your family, ”said the letter.

The letter was signed « Fraternally, Francisco. »

Zanardi, who lost both legs in a crash during a car race nearly 20 years ago, has been on a respirator since he collided with his sports trike on Friday near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay test.

He is stable, but suffered severe trauma to his face and skull, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage. The Siena hospital where he is being treated has said he will remain in an induced coma until at least next week.

Zanardi’s son Niccolo has posted messages of encouragement to his father on his Instagram account. The last one on Wednesday included a photo of Niccolo holding his father’s hand and promising never to let go.

« Come on, Dad, » he wrote, « another little step, even today. »