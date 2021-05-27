‘Pop’ to Westbrook and 2-0 for a dominant Sixers

The public has returned to the stands with all that this entails. And contact with the players is back to what it was before the coronavirus, although in a slightly more tangential way. With less than 11 minutes to go to the conclusion of the match, Russell Westbrook’s clash with Furkan Korkmaz forced the former to head for the changing room tunnel. And, just as he entered it, an amateur threw a jar of popcorn at him, which infuriated the star in such a way that he had to be removed by six members of the security of the building. The situation has outraged many players in the best league in the world, who have asked for more protection for themselves and an exemplary sanction for the supporter in question. And it has been what has capped a game that the Sixers won, leading 2-0 in a tie they have on track for the next two duels in Washington.

When Westbrook was injured the game was not seen for sentencing, but almost. The Wizards were down 16 (98-81) and did not give the feeling that they were going to come from a game in which they were always behind and in which they only held the pull in the opening minutes. The Sixers scored 35 and 36 points in the first two quarters and went into halftime with a considerable advantage, which became 27 points. Westbrook, by the way, was not having exactly the best game of his career: 10 points, 6 rebounds and 11 assists for the point guard, who was in an ignominious 2 of 10 in shooting from the field, with 0 of 3 in triples. And 4 losses. The injury put an end to the agony and embarrassment and opened a new chapter in the game, marked clearly and completely by the embarrassing scene that was seen on the court. And it also confirmed the 2-0 for the Sixers, who are quite relaxed in this first round.. They don’t need to get too nervous, that’s for sure.

In the Wizards, the only good news was that of Bradley Beal, who went to 33 points (with 4 rebounds and 3 assists), with 14 of 28 in shooting from the field, but 1 of 6 in triples. In the rest, nothing: 11 points for Rui Hachimura without much shine, 10 for Ish Smith, 11 + 6 for Daniel Gafford, a little of all and a little of many. The Wizards just shot 40% from the field, but the disaster was from the 3-point line: 2-for-22, a sad 9%. An insurmountable slab in today’s basketball, dominated by the triple, with bugs in released releases and many difficulties to find a confidence level large enough as if to stand up to the best team in the Eastern Conference. The feeling that the Wizards will settle and can be beaten by the fact of having played the playoffs is growing, as it seems that the season is nearing its end. And that, without knowing anything about the extent of Westbrook’s injury yet, of course.

Everything that went wrong on one side went right on the other: 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists from a very complete Ben Simmons, who added 2 steals and a block, shot 11 of 15 from the field (no field attempts) triple, for a change), and ended with a +18; 22 so many also added Joel Embiid, with 7 rebounds and 3 assists, 8 of 12 in field goals and a +19. And neither of them, nor any Sixers player, added more than 30 minutes in the duel, fantastic news for Doc Rivers, who has his team fresh for future rounds, which will surely be more competitive. The Sixers like each other and spend only what is necessary with the contribution of all their players (19 + 9 from Tobias, 13 from Kokrmaz, 10 from Maxey …), while they wait for their rival to die of starvation or something else. We just have to wait to see the resistance of the Wizards in Washington and if the series will be resolved in four or five games.. It does not seem that the thing is for much more.