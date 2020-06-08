Pop stars, recognized in the world and who fill stadiums only for their personality, are terrible actors

Monday June 8, 2020

In 2017 Harry Styles went to war. But no matter how hard he tried, or how impressive the special effects were around him, the British singer continued to be an exceptional factor in the Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk.

In his role as a WWII soldier he was melancholic and heroic, and irrefutably Harry Styles, published by the British The Independent.

As long as pop stars have existed, there have been those who secretly want to act. Even so, only few have succeeded. It is a fascinating paradox: successful pop star, terrible actor.

Madonna is her greatest example. A star who easily adapts to costumes and emotional arcs in music videos, but who, on the big screen, is as stiff as a table.

Beyoncé has also not been featured in the movies. In 2006 Dreamgirls, widely considered her best performance, the Grammy winner seems to be analyzing every action and dialogue.

Funk riddle

The one who has successfully navigated both worlds is Janelle Monae. A funk riddle that Prince-style has spent most of the past four years on both movie sets and in recording studios, with critics recognizing her for her roles in Moonlight and Harriet.

This week Monae makes her television debut replacing Julia Roberts as the star of the Amazon Homecoming series. That no one has considered his release to be strange is a testament to the ease with which he has made the transition from one side to the other.

The presence of pop stars in acting is distracting. We fight to fit the great fame of the musician with small characters. It is like looking at the landscape of an ocean through a small viewfinder. Actors who, dedicated full time may be as famous as Britney or 50 Cent, but by the nature of their profession we understand that they embody someone else. Pop stars are pop stars. They are world-renowned beings that fill stages based only on their personality.

Sometimes it is not so much the person, but the movie in which they are hired. Lady Gaga was terribly flat as a hundred-year-old vampire in American Horror Story, but she was nominated for an Oscar for her natural and moving performance in A Star Is Born.

One possible reason Monae has never been attacked as an actress is that she uses the same tools in both fields. As a pop star, he is all character and narrative. He creates fictional mythologies in his music, and complements them with alteregos and parallel universes. His first album was told from the perspective of an android named Cindi Mayweather.

Dystopian metropolis

Her most recent album, Dirty Computer, was released alongside a short film set in a dystopian metropolis of the future, with Monae starring as the fictional woman Jane 57821.

Only in her non-musical work does she portray herself as a human, playing Mahershala Ali’s compassionate girlfriend in Moonlight, or aerospace engineer Mary Jackson in Hidden Figures.

As an actress, Monae appears to be following in David Bowie’s footsteps. Her taste in adopting characters like Ziggy Stardust have been helpful to her in acting. With Bowie proving to be plausible by playing an alien in The Man Who Fell to Earth, and as a goblin king in Labyrinth.

There’s also Björk, who earned a Golden Globe for Dancing in the Dark, and Cher, arguably the best pop star to have become an actress. A woman who has always been a chameleon in her music, part hologram, part extraterrestrial, has never been implausible playing characters on screen. In films as diverse as Silkwood, Mask and Moonstruck, for which she won an Oscar, she has gone from rich to poor, from introvert to extrovert.

While there will always be exceptions to the rule, the best pop stars who have become actors tend to be different in and of themselves. When a pop singer is admired for his apparent normality or excels at talent shows that dilute individuality, they often struggle. A pop star who plays someone just as normal? We could never believe it.