Recent research pointed out that spending a few hours sleeping in middle age can trigger dementia and other brain problems. Now, another study focused on women’s health has pointed out that poor sleep can prevent women from enjoying sex and it can even cause some dysfunction.

A Mayo Clinic study that measured the sleep quality of more than 3,400 women with an average age of 53 years, revealed that the Lack of sleep can be related to a lack of sexual activity and can actually double your risk of developing any dysfunction sexual.

“If you put a source of sleep and a source of sex in front of a tired woman, she will choose to sleep“Explained the doctor Stephanie faubion, the study’s lead author and director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health.

Equally, women who regularly sleep less than five hours a day are more likely to have sexual problems such as lack of desire or inability to reach an orgasm.

The research, published in Menopause: The Journal of The North American Menopause Society, is part of a large study called DREAMS that since 2005 monitored the experience of 8,688 women regarding menopause, aging and sexuality.

How to improve your sleep

If you are a woman, suffer from insomnia due to the pandemic or not, or have a poor quality of sleep, and these circumstances are affecting other spheres of your life, such as the performance of your job or your sexual life, the following are some recommendations from specialists for a better night’s sleep: