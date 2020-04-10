The singer tries to bake a cake for her family and confuses the temperature and it burned her poor thing!

April 10, 20207: 45 AM

Shakira She is one of the best artists of the moment as she always remains among one of the most popular, and this time she has decided to surprise us in a different way, as she recently published a very funny video where she does her best to make a cake.

Shakira He took advantage of the confinement to prepare a delicious brownie for his family, but the end was not what was expected, because in a first attempt, the dessert was charred as the temperature rose in the oven.

In the video description Shakira highlights his comment saying “Ok, it burned me. This doesn’t look good… I was wrong about the oven ”, trying to justify a little the unexpected result of his cake.

Then he decided to meet his goal and tried repeating the recipe, yes, following the steps well and controlling the oven temperature better. And as with his music, his cake was a success.

It is certainly preferable that Shakira stay with the music and the dance, because the kitchen and she are very good friends, because the couple of Gerard Piqué You will have to practice a little more in the kitchen. Poor thing!

