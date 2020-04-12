Shakira once again explodes social networks with her publications

April 12, 2020

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll better known as Shakira is one of the most beloved Colombians in history because her songs like “Tortura” and “I fell in love” have been recorded in the minds of everyone.

Recently, we have observed on instagram a photograph that has impressed us because we can clearly see the very inspired singer painting her toenails.

Hundreds of fans wonder what color do you use? Shakira on her feet because on more than one occasion the Colombian has stolen the eyes of the media.

Recall that the artist loves to go out on the big stages barefoot and on more than one occasion has commented that she does it for comfort.

Without a doubt Shakira is an excellent mother and an unforgettable singer who marked a before and after in the music industry.

.