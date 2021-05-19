Pool in the Sky: the tallest in the Western Hemisphere on the 68th floor has already opened in Brooklyn, New York



Swimming through the clouds.

Even though New York is not at its best when it comes to real estate and has even lost a seat in Congress due to low population growth, Brooklyn Point (138 Willoughby St), the tallest new tower in the city’s most populated county, is setting a continental mark by opening the tallest pool in the Western Hemisphere.

The new residential tower, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, is part of a large shopping center (City Point), called to be a new reference in Brooklyn, while the whole city bets on the economic recovery post coronavirus which was obviously not foreseen in the real estate schedule.

On the roof of the 68-story building, the pool rises 680 feet (207 meters) above the ground. Its area is 27 feet long, nestled in a terrace offering nearly 360-degree views of the horizon, including New York, New Jersey and the Hudson River.

Its “infinity edge” design allows you to align with the landscape when swimming, in complete safety. What’s more, being heated, the pool will be open to residents from spring to fall. The outdoor terrace was created by Matthews Nielsen Landscape Architects, with lounge chairs, dining rooms, a space for film projections and a star observatory.

The tower includes 483 residential units between studios and apartments with up to three bedrooms, prices starting at $ 900,000. The first tenants moved in in the middle of last year and buyers benefit from a 25 year tax reduction, the statement detailed.

“With soaring views of the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop, this pool is unprecedented and incomparable to anything else ”, promoter Ryan Serhant told the New York Post. The building “It’s just amazing,” he added.

Down, City Point has more than 600,000 square feet of retail stores including Trader Joe’s, DeKalb Market Hall (with over 40 food vendors), Target, Century 21 and the Alamo Drafthouse Movie theaterma

Worldwide, the highest pool is located at Dubai (Address Beach Resort), at an altitude of 964 feet (293 meters).

Aerial view of the pool and bay / Cody Boone.

