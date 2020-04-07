Waiting to know each and every one of the fights of the UFC 249 the tonight today, Santiago Ponzinibbio He has made known his interest in being part of the PPV.

The 33-year-old Argentine has not competed since the end of 2018, and that is why he has put the former 170-pound champion, Tyron Woodley, in his sights for his return to the octagon.

“I just read that Tyron Woodley claims to be ready for UFC 249, which is training for the stellar fight, so here I am,” ‘Boa People’ told MMA Fighting. “I am ready to accept this fight. I’d be happy to take the star slot and knock him out in the first round. This is my fight. In two weeks I’m in. “

Ponzinibbio has not fought since achieving a fourth round TKO over Neil Magny in the race that led the UFC Fight Night Buenos Aires. That was his seventh victory in a row, which means that La Plata has the third longest winning streak in the division, just behind the champion, Kamaru Usman (11 and Leon Edwards (8).

Although Woodley has asked to fight Colby Covington, and the interest seems to be mutual due to the bad blood of years between them, Ponzinibbio is convinced that his teammate in American Top Team You will not be able to make it to the fight.

“He’s asking for a fight with Colby, but he is not ready. He fractured his jaw. I am ready, brother. Ready to hit him (Woodley). ”

Ponzinibbio has not fought for almost two years, and despite coming from injury and being lacking in activity, he believes he can beat Woodley with even an arm tied behind his back.

“I’ve been away for a while because of an injury and have barely trained. What else do you want? He only accepts easy fights, so the fact that he comes from injury is great for him, but I will still beat the shit out of him and knock him out in the first round. I’ll fight him with one arm tied behind my back and still beat him to death and knock him out in the first round. Let’s see if he’s man enough to accept this fight. “

UFC 249, which He already found his stellar fight in Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, is celebrated on April 18.