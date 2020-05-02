Former player from Santos Laguna, Rodrigo “Pony” Ruiz, regretted the lack of support that Ascenso MX players have had after the elimination of this category was announced to make way for the new MX Expansion League.

He said that if the Liga MX footballers had joined together, they would have prevented the federations from canceling promotions and descents for the next six seasons.

“I only heard Miguel Layún out there, at least he said it, and I think they are still on time, because right now they have not said how the league will continue, not to reverse the situation, but to do something,” he told a sports channel.

He stressed that the players are the only ones who can send a clear message to the federations and proposed that they carry out their protests on the field, once the activity can return after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The truth, I am ashamed that nobody has done anything and only through social networks they say it. But that they do not only say it, that they demonstrate it, and when the league starts again, that there is a ‘sit-in’, that they do not no one play. “

The current technical director stressed that the illusions of future players cannot be cut because, by placing an age limit, they would encourage many of them to finish their career earlier than expected.

“Excuse me all, how many 23-year-old players have made their debut in the First Division? So why cut that possibility from many players and apart from that, they are hitting Second Division players in the ‘tower’; they cannot be taken away from them the illusion of reaching first place, they cannot take away that possibility of dreaming. “

Ruiz regretted that priority was given to hiring foreign players to generate profits, instead of taking full advantage of the potential of a country like Mexico that has millions of inhabitants and many basic forces throughout its territorial extension.

“What was the idea, flooding foreigners to cut costs? I don’t think a foreigner would come for little ‘wool’. Sure, maybe you go with two or three million dollars and bring yourself a handful of players, but soccer does not give you publicity, television broadcasts, box office? I would have liked to play in these times, really, “he said.

