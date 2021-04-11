Pontellas wins 3-1 at Paiosaco-Hierros and takes all three points

04/11/2021 at 3:28 PM CEST

The Pontellas added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Paiosaco-Irons this sunday in the San campio. The Pontellas arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against CSD Arzua. Regarding the visiting team, the Paiosaco-Irons did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Boat. After the score, the team of the Pontellas is twelfth, while the Paiosaco-Irons it is eleventh after the end of the match.

The first half of the match began in an excellent way for the team of the Pontellas, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Nando in the 28th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second period the local team scored a goal, which increased distances with a goal of Chisco in minute 72. He again scored the Pontellas through another goal from Nando, thus completing a double in the 76th minute that established the 3-0. The Larachés team cut differences thanks to the goal of Modia shortly before the end, specifically in 89, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 3-1.

The technician of the Pontellas, Jose Curiel, gave entry to the field to Berni, Telmo, Yago Gonzalez Y Michael Garcia replacing Richi, Alonso, Nando Y Somoza, while on the part of the Paiosaco-Irons, Juan Riveiro replaced Adri casariego, Knoll Y Gamallo for Beto, Tani Y Lithos.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Chisco Y Sancho by the Pontellas already Beto Y Knoll by the larachés team.

With this result, the Pontellas he gets 12 points and the Paiosaco-Irons with 13 points.

The following day will face the Paiosaco-Irons with the UD Atios. For his part, Pontellas will be measured against Fisterra.

Data sheetPontellas:Toni, Gullón, Chisco, Alonso (Telmo, min.72), Iago, Pablo, Nando (Yago González, min.78), Somoza (Michael Garcia, min.78), Sancho, Santi and Richi (Berni, min.48 )Paiosaco-Hierros:Mallo, Beto (Adri Casariego, min.62), Ventola, Días, Tani (Otero, min.62), Juanma, Verdejo, Moure, Jesús Sayes, Modia and Litos (Gamallo, min.72)Stadium:San campioGoals:Nando (1-0, min. 28), Chisco (2-0, min. 72), Nando (3-0, min. 76) and Modia (3-1, min. 89)