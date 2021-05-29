Pontellas welcomes Fisterra

05/29/2021 at 1:14 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:30 p.m. the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Pontellas and to Fisterra in the San campio.

The Pontellas looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the ninth day after having lost his last match against him Paiosaco-Irons by a score of 2-1. In addition, the locals have won two of the eight games played so far and have managed to score 21 goals for and 51 against.

Regarding visitors, the Fisterra was imposed on Boat 4-2 during their last match of the competition, with so many Diaz, Marcote, Mackay Y Juan De Dora, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Pontellas. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won five of them with a balance of 35 goals scored against 46 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Pontellas he has won twice and lost twice in four games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Fisterra they have a record of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we see that there is a difference of 18 points in favor of the visiting team. The team of Jose Curiel it ranks in twelfth place with 15 points on its scoreboard. As for his rival, the Fisterra, is in seventh position with 33 points.