Pong Quest is a game developed by the company Atari and trying to offer a second life to one of the most famous and classic video games in the history of the video game world. Pong, is considered one of the first video games in history, only preceded by two other titles that were developed a few years earlier. Belonging to the first generation of consoles, its simplicity made it very popular, which is why Atari has decided to bring it back 48 years later, with a facelift and adding a story, in order to attract younger players. Will you join us on this curious adventure?

A world of shovels

With a very simple story, Atari introduces us to a curious world where all the characters are «shovels», that is, the classic bars that have always been seen in the Pong game, which, however, this time, we can customize to be different . Our adventure begins in a kingdom of shovels, where the king needs help to open « the mysterious door », since inside there is something that he needs. To do this, he needs the help of a young « shovel » -din to find the four orbs that manage to open that door, so we must arm ourselves with courage and explore the four doors of the kingdom and rescue the four orbs. A simple story for a not so simple adventure.

This Pong Quest, features classic gameplayThat is, our character must return a ball to the opponent, as if it were a tennis match, avoiding at all costs that the ball hits the wall behind us, since if the wall is hit by the ball, we will lose energy points, and if it reaches 0, we will lose the game. It seems simple, but it is not, since in addition to avoiding missing the return, we must also face special balls, enemy attacks and our own ability, since every time we return the ball, we lose an energy point, so if not We have the necessary ability to finish off the enemy quickly, we are going to see our energy bar very depleted. Although not everything is as bad as it seems, since we also have the possibility of launching special balls, which we can accumulate throughout our journey, although in a limited way, since we will only be able to carry a number of different balls according to the level we have. At a higher level, more possibilities to carry more different balls, in addition to being able to have more energy, or get some kind of passive ability that makes it easier for us to face the numerous enemies that we are going to find.

Complementing the adventure mode, this title has various game modes They can extend the life of the title infinitely, although the use that you want to give to these modes depends on each player. We have the local battle mode, where two players, each with a Joy-Con can be measured against another friend; the local classic mode, which is similar to the previous one but playing the classic game; and the online mode, where to play through the Internet, in addition to having a quest journal that gives us information about our progress.

If we have to talk about the difficultyWe have to stop along the way and establish what may be difficult for us. It is true that for a player with little experience or with slower reflexes, it can be quite complicated as the story progresses, but it is also true that even the most seasoned players can have very difficult things in some moments. This Pong Quest could be considered a cheating game, since under that appearance of simplicity you can hide a real demon, only until you catch it is a trick, since the game allows you to exit and enter levels easily, without losing all the Special balls that you have obtained, so you only have to collect a large number of healing balls and there will be no rival to resist you. Although beware, there are some enemies that can put you on the ropes on more than one occasion.

Back to the origins

Pong Quest it has a pretty good graphic section. Made in pixel artThis game aims to transfer a little that retro air that characterizes the classic game so much with a bit of modernity, staying right in the middle of the road and that does not feel bad at all. Unfortunately, this is perhaps the only good thing to highlight in this section, since when we enter to fight in the rally phases, there are many occasions where we will lose many energy points for not being able to correctly locate our shovel. This is because sometimes we want to hit the ball with one of the ends so that the ball has more angle and can confuse the opponent, but since you are not careful, a single pixel can lay you down many energy points. The scenarios through which we move are very simple, made up of small rooms that are generated randomly, so if we leave the level and enter again, we will find the rooms in a different order, so there is no way to follow any kind of strategy. There are empty rooms, rooms with a chest or challenges that give us special balls and money, rooms full of enemies and the final boss room, which is locked, which we must find in the maze that makes up the levels.

The sound section It is something that I would not like to deal with, although being an analysis I must do it. Being fast, this section it is bad. Being more exhaustive, we find repetitive and horrible music that invites us in an unfriendly way to remove the volume from our console, thus avoiding having to suffer the torture of listening to it while you sometimes suffer the torture of some complicated enemies. The sound effects are well implemented, with the classic bouncing sound on the walls or the effects generated by each of the special balls there are.

As we had already commented, this game takes advantage of the possibility of using one Joy-Con per player, to be able to play two players locally, without the need to buy another controller. Something that is really appreciated if you want to have a quick game with a friend or family member. As its control is very simple, just using the steering lever, the triggers and a button, it can be played perfectly.

Pong Quest – A classic renewed?

Little more can we say about this game, beyond commenting that although it is sometimes quite entertaining, it may be that many players end up getting quite bored by its repetitive mechanics. At the end of the day is playing a game of Pong over and over but with some extra challenge. With a simple story, that many times does not matter at all, This Pong Quest only proposes us to play a few games of rally against numerous enemies until the end of the game. As we have already said, the difficulty can be a small obstacle, although once you get the hang of it, it can be very tedious, hoping to get to the end as soon as possible.

All those who decide to get hold of this game must be very clear about what they will find, a game that if you take it easy and with the challenge of overcoming it, you may come to enjoy it, but if what you want is a story fast-paced, a game that offers you frantic and emotional games, this is not your game. It is a small prick to the nostalgia of many players, who will surely buy it for having this peculiar and curious game that aims to bring back the spirit of the great Pong.

We have analyzed Pong Quest thanks to a digital code provided by Atari. Version analyzed 1.0.5

Pong Quest, a bad revived classic

Many players may approach this title with the curiosity of being able to play one of the first video games in history, and in that case they will find what they are looking for. However, if they intend to find something else, they may get more of a disappointment, since it doesn’t have much more to offer.

PROS

A return to the classic Pong

The special balls

CONS

His pounding and boring music

It can be monotonous

