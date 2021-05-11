Ponferradina de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/11/2021 at 05:24 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank, this Saturday the meeting between the Castellon and the Ponferradina, scheduled to function in the New Castalia.

Thus, the squad led by Juan Garrido will attend the game after registering a defeat against Cartagena (1-0), a draw with Logroñés (0-0), a draw with Tenerife (1-1) and a conquest against Mallorca (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 18 of the classification, where they are found with 41 points and -8 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jon Perez Bolo is positioned in the eighth place of the classification, adding 53 points and -1 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Albacete (1-0), a loss against Las Palmas (2-0), a victory over Lugo (2-0) and a draw with Leganés (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Castellon against Ponferradina of the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.