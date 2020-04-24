Your browser does not support iframes.

With the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, nostalgia has settled in some celebrities who have opened the trunk of memories. Such is the case of Alfonso Herrera that he fondly and respectfully remembered Edith González, who lost his life on June 13, 2019 after fighting ovarian cancer.

Through his official Instagram account, the 36-year-old singer shared a photograph in which the deceased actress appears in a location for the soap opera “Camaleones”, which starred Herrera and Belinda, in 2009.

“11 years ago when my dear Edith doubted my ability as a cameraman. I remember you with much affection and admiration. Kisses and hugs to the cosmos, “wrote the former member of RBD at the bottom of the image.

In the emotional postcard it can be seen that the Mexican put aside his role for a moment and adopted the role of cameraman, all this while Edith watched him.

As expected, the postcard quickly filled with love from the 3.1 million followers that the actor has on Instagram and thousands of comments also appeared highlighting how much the Mexican actress is missed.

Some famous as Ana Brenda Contreras and Adriana Fonseca They reacted with emotion to the publication of Herrera in honor of González, who lost his life at the age of 54.

In recent days, Alfonso Herrera has been very active on social networks, sending messages of encouragement to his fans and asking them to be very patient with the confinement that exists in the world.

His time on the internet was also reflected in the detail he had with his former group partner and friend Anahí, who was criticized with a wave of memes for a recipe for Mexican food.

Poncho defended it and it is that Anahí herself responded hours later and recognized that the recipe had several errors, but that she had enjoyed the comments very much, she even appreciated the good humor with which the matter had been taken in times as difficult as this and that Netizens made it a trend on Twitter.

It was there that the detail of Herrera appeared who commented on a tweet in which the singer was attacked and he gave his vote to her, and her reply with a sense of humor. In addition, Poncho recalled the characters that both brought to life in the soap opera “Rebelde”: Mía Colucci and Miguel, thus unleashing the euphoria of the fans.

There is no doubt that Poncho Herrera is dusting off many memories of his past in his forties.

